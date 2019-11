Published on Nov 16, 2019

The Chinese Communist Party has begun a global disinformation campaign to slander the Hong Kong protests. But after their propaganda was discovered on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube, those platforms banned it. So now some are turning to PornHub to spread propaganda videos calling Hong Kong protesters rioters and terrorists.



YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!

https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored



We also accept bitcoin!

http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/



Make sure to share this video with your friends!

__

Subscribe for updates:

https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensor...



__

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensored

Instagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensored



or check out the China Unscripted Podcast!

https://youtube.com/chinaunscripted

__

© All Rights Reserved.



#hongkongprotest hong kong police carrie lam tear gas