Argentina hold Japan, Canada see off Cameroon | Women’s World Cup Daily

Published on Jun 11, 2019

Argentina excel themselves and hold 2011 winners Japan to a shock draw as Canada power past Cameroon on Day 4 of the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019™.



Tatiyana and Nabil will be here every day, bringing you the ultimate World Cup experience. All the goals, all the action and all the excitement! #WWCDAILY #DareToShine #FIFAWWC



Find out where to watch France 2019 live: fifa.tv/watch2019



More FIFA Women’s World Cup highlights: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



Women’s World Cup Daily: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



