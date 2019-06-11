#WWCDAILY #DareToShine #FIFAWWC

Argentina hold Japan, Canada see off Cameroon | Women’s World Cup Daily

Published on Jun 11, 2019

Argentina excel themselves and hold 2011 winners Japan to a shock draw as Canada power past Cameroon on Day 4 of the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019™.

Tatiyana and Nabil will be here every day, bringing you the ultimate World Cup experience. All the goals, all the action and all the excitement! #WWCDAILY #DareToShine #FIFAWWC

