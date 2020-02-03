#MusicMonday

Alina Kabaeva's Ribbon Routine to Sphynx at Athens 2004 | Music Monday

Published on Feb 3, 2020

Rhythmic Gymnastic icon Alina Kabaeva claimed the gold medal in All-Around at the 2004 Olympic Summer Games in Athens. Watch the Ribbon Routine from the Russian to Giampiero Ponte's "Sphynx".

What was your favorite Olympic performance to music? Let us know in the comments and we will add them to a future #MusicMonday!

