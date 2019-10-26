Russia Has 'Proof' US Is Smuggling Oil In Syria & Did Israel/US Create A Civil War In Lebanon?

Streamed live 19 hours ago

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.



* * *



Russian MoD says US protects oil smugglers in Syria, offers aerial images as proof

https://www.rt.com/news/471891-syria-...

https://twitter.com/BabakTaghvaee/sta...

https://twitter.com/AliAlleile/status...

https://twitter.com/DocPakistan/statu...

https://twitter.com/mutludc/status/11...

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/s...



Syrian government says Turkish-led forces attacked its troops

https://www.militarytimes.com/flashpo...

Erdogan calls on US to hand over Kurdish commander Mazloum Abdi

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2019/1...



US Eases Regulations On Iran Food & Medicine Sales To Help "The Iranian People"

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitica...

https://news.antiwar.com/2019/10/25/u...



Hezbollah chief warns of civil war, says Israel exploiting Lebanon protests

https://www.timesofisrael.com/hezboll...

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitica...

Secret Document Reveals US/Israeli Plan For "Civil War" In Lebanon, Israeli False Flags & Invasion

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0i1mi...



Secret Document Reveals Plans for Civil War in Lebanon, Israeli False Flags, and Invasion

https://geopoliticsalert.com/civil-wa...

Lebanon protesters pour back onto streets as night falls

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-le...



