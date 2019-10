Published on Oct 16, 2019

Locals of Syria's Manbij greeted on Tuesday the Syrian army's entry into the Kurdish-controlled city.

They welcomed the army by holding Syrian flags and posters of President Assad.

The Syrian army's entry followed a deal with the Kurdish forces to counter the Turkish campaign.

The deal allows the army to enter Kurdish-controlled areas in northern Syria.

The Syrian army entered the city for the 1st time since losing it in 2012.