Romashina & Ishchenko's Rio 2016 Gold Medal performance to Mermaids (Rusalki) | Music Monday

Published on Aug 26, 2019

The Russian artistic swimming pair of Svetlana Romashina & Natalia Ishchenko earned Gold Medals during the Summer Olympic Games 2016 in Rio de Janeiro with this breathtaking performance to Mermaids (Rusalki) by Mikhail Ekimyan. Enjoy!

Are you missing your favorite Olympic performance to music? Just let us know in the comments and we will add them to a future #MusicMonday!

