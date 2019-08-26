Romashina & Ishchenko's Rio 2016 Gold Medal performance to Mermaids (Rusalki) | Music Monday

Published on Aug 26, 2019

The Russian artistic swimming pair of Svetlana Romashina & Natalia Ishchenko earned Gold Medals during the Summer Olympic Games 2016 in Rio de Janeiro with this breathtaking performance to Mermaids (Rusalki) by Mikhail Ekimyan. Enjoy!



