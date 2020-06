Published on Jun 24, 2020

Tik Tokker Roselie Arritola’s mom has spoken out after she and her daughter allegedly snuck into the Hype House’s old mansion and filmed the entire thing. Watch the latest Clevver News Feed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vLpEJ...



Subscribe for more Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



More from Clevver News:

Rumor Patrol: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IaJYu...

YouTuber News: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cyv6r...

Celebrity Lowdown: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKA34...



For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV



Follow our hosts!

Emile Ennis Jr. @emileennisjr Sussan Mourad @sussan_mourad



#HypeHouse #JennyPopach #RoselieArritola