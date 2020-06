Published on Jun 17, 2020

This summer is just TOO HOT TO HANDLE for some couples, because another couple has called it quits. That’s right, Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey are over. If you haven’t had the chance to watch the show that has been the talk of this quarantine we’ll catch you up. . Watch the latest Clevver News Feed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F-R_Y...



Subscribe for more Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



More from Clevver News:

Rumor Patrol: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IaJYu...

YouTuber News: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cyv6r...

Celebrity Lowdown: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKA34...



For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV



Follow our hosts!

Emile Ennis Jr. @emileennisjr Sussan Mourad @sussan_mourad



#toohottohandle #HarryandFrancesca #Netflix