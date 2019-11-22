The US Stands Up to China | Hong Kong Bill Passed!

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
Published on Nov 22, 2019
Democrats and Republicans have done the unthinkable—they worked together! The Senate passed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act and the PROTECT Hong Kong Act. Democrat Chuck Schumer...agreeing with Republican Ted Cruz! We live in a strange timeline. China was not too happy. Especially since Senators also brought up the persecution of Uighurs and the organ harvesting of Falun Gong practitioners. All the bill need is for President Donald Trump to sign it into law.