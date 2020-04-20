#strangerthings #joekerry #hacked

'Stranger Things' Star CONCERNS Fans After Being Hacked

Published on Apr 20, 2020

Stranger Things star Joe Keery AKA Steve Harrington sparked some major concern from fans after his Twitter was seemingly hacked and spewed racial tweets.


And this wasn’t just one of those hacks where the person starts posting a ton of ads, this was a very personal and offensive hack that actually targeted some of Joe’s Stranger Things co-stars.



