Published on Sep 29, 2017

Having won gold at the Singapore Youth Olympics in 2010, Luguelin Santos claimed an Olympic silver medal in the 400m at London 2012. He is now targeting gold at Tokyo 2020 to follow in the footsteps of his idol Felix Sanchez.



