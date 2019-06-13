#ThrowbackThursday

Full Beijing 2008 Men's Triathlon | Throwback Thursday

Olympic
3.5M
560 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jun 13, 2019

Enjoy this throwback to the Men's Triathlon from the Olympic Summer Games in Beijing 2008. Relive the full event right here on the Olympic Channel on YouTube. J. Frodeno (GER) took home gold, S. Whitfield (CAN) followed with silver, and B. Docherty (NZL) closed out the top 3, bringing back bronze in the process.

What is your favorite Olympic moment of all time? Let us know in the comments below and it might be featured in the next #ThrowbackThursday!

Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOlympic

Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to