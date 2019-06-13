Full Beijing 2008 Men's Triathlon | Throwback Thursday

Published on Jun 13, 2019

Enjoy this throwback to the Men's Triathlon from the Olympic Summer Games in Beijing 2008. Relive the full event right here on the Olympic Channel on YouTube. J. Frodeno (GER) took home gold, S. Whitfield (CAN) followed with silver, and B. Docherty (NZL) closed out the top 3, bringing back bronze in the process.



