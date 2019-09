Published on Sep 23, 2019

The wait is over. The FIFA FIFPro Men’s World11 2019, as voted for by thousands of professional players from around the world, was revealed at The Best FIFA Football Awards™ ceremony in Milan on 23 September 2019. The 11 stars that earned a place in the FIFA FIFPro Men’s World11 2019 are:



Alisson; Matthijs de Ligt, Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, Virgil van Dijk; Frenkie de Jong, Eden Hazard, Luka Modric; Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi