Hailee Steinfeld CAUGHT Listening To Niall Horan's New Music!

Published on Mar 27, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



#HaileeSteinfeld #NiallHoran #HeartbreakWeather



Hailee Steinfeld just dropped a new song and it looks like the ongoing song clapbacks between her and her ex Niall Horan is far from over.



What’s up? It’s Emile Ennis Jr. here with Clevver News bringing you all the news updates from my at-home Clevver studio and over the past couple months, exes Hailee Steinfeld and Niall Horan have been going at it… with their music.



Yeah, so while some celebs come for their exes on social media, Hailee and Niall have been going back and forth talking about their break up through their songs.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr