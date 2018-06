Published on Jun 30, 2018

Baseball is the national sport in Cuba where it's top players are lauded as heroes and sports ambassadors of the country.



An exploration of the past, present and future of sports in Cuba at a time of unprecedented change and transformation: http://bit.do/ArribaCubaEN



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com