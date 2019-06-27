What is Israel, US, Russia trilateral summit about?

Published on Jun 27, 2019

A trilateral meeting between Israeli Prime Minister, US National Security Adviser and Secretary of the Russian National Security Council was held in Jerusalem on Tuesday.

The summit focused on regional politics with special attention being paid to the Iranian involvement in Syria.

Israel wants to use the summit to send a message to Iran that it has support for its policies both towards Iran and towards Syria.

Israel is convinced Iran will use its increasing hold in Syria as a stepping stone for attacks on it.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has vowed to prevent Iran from establishing a broad military presence in Syria.

Still, Israel and the US seek to limit Iranian influence in Syria and Russia’s close ties with the Assad regime could be used to achieve this goal.

But Israel does not put all its faith it in staunch American or in its current partner in interests, Russia.

With the apparent inconsistency in American policy in the region and conflicting Russian interests, Israel will have to protect its interests all by itself.