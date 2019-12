Published on Dec 22, 2019

Born in the slums of Nairobi in Kenya, Doreen Nabwire has been on a journey ever since. Her football ability, took her to play professionally in Germany. Helped her family out of poverty.



Now she is overseeing the development of football for girls and women in her homeland. Trying to ensure they have the same opportunities. And more. Guided by a FIFA Leadership programme for women.