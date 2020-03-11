PS4 Exclusives Jump to PC Starting With Horizon Zero Dawn

Published on Mar 11, 2020

Sony officially confirms Horizon Zero Dawn is coming to PC in Summer 2020 as a complete GOTY edition with all DLC. It will be the first major first-party PS4 exclusive to cross over to PC.



UPDATE: Sony confirms Horizon Zero Dawn is coming to Steam, not the Epic Store as we speculated. They want maximum sales reach with Steam's 80 million+ MAUs.



Steam Page - https://store.steampowered.com/app/11...



Read More - https://www.tweaktown.com/news/71138/...





