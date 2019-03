Published on Mar 8, 2019

This International Women's Day we bring you a top 10 full of women power. Watch the 10 most decorated women at Olympic Games, including Isabell Werth (GER, Equestrian Dressage), Ireen Wust (NED, Speed Skating), Jenny Thompson and Dara Torres (USA, Swimming),Marit Bjorgen (NOR, Cross-Country Skiing) and more!



