Incredible Ribbon performance to Samba do Brasil + Those were the Days | Music Monday

Published on May 20, 2019

This week's Music Monday features the incredible performance by the Russian rhythmic gymnasts to Samba do Brasil + Those were the Days by Bellini + Gruppa Na-Na.



Are you missing your favorite performance from an Olympic Opening or Closing Ceremony? Just let us know in the comments and we will add them to a future #MusicMonday!



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOlympic



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com