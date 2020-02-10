Taiwan’s Joe Rogan Fights China's Communists | 館長

Published on Feb 10, 2020

He’s the Joe Rogan of Taiwan. He’s got a foul mouth, and it’s aimed at the Chinese Communist Party. So while I was in Taiwan, I went to meet the famous Kuan Chang (館長), also known as Holger Chen, also known as Chen Chih-han. He's a former triad member, MMA fighter, and now the host of a popular Taiwan show and podcast that focuses on China and Taiwan. The Chinese Communist Party is threatening Taiwan, with way more than a coronavirus from Wuhan. Can Taiwanese democracy survive?



Check out his channel!

https://www.youtube.com/user/kos44444



YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!

https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored



We also accept bitcoin!

http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/



Make sure to share this video with your friends!

______________________________

Subscribe for updates:

https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensor...



______________________________

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensored

Instagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensored



or check out the China Unscripted Podcast!

https://youtube.com/chinaunscripted

______________________________

© All Rights Reserved.



#Taiwan #China #Communism taiwan election 2020