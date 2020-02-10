Taiwan’s Joe Rogan Fights China's Communists | 館長

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
Published on Feb 10, 2020
He’s the Joe Rogan of Taiwan. He’s got a foul mouth, and it’s aimed at the Chinese Communist Party. So while I was in Taiwan, I went to meet the famous Kuan Chang (館長), also known as Holger Chen, also known as Chen Chih-han. He's a former triad member, MMA fighter, and now the host of a popular Taiwan show and podcast that focuses on China and Taiwan. The Chinese Communist Party is threatening Taiwan, with way more than a coronavirus from Wuhan. Can Taiwanese democracy survive?