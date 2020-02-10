#Taiwan #China #Communism

Taiwan’s Joe Rogan Fights China's Communists | 館長

China Uncensored
965K
17,838 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Feb 10, 2020

He’s the Joe Rogan of Taiwan. He’s got a foul mouth, and it’s aimed at the Chinese Communist Party. So while I was in Taiwan, I went to meet the famous Kuan Chang (館長), also known as Holger Chen, also known as Chen Chih-han. He's a former triad member, MMA fighter, and now the host of a popular Taiwan show and podcast that focuses on China and Taiwan. The Chinese Communist Party is threatening Taiwan, with way more than a coronavirus from Wuhan. Can Taiwanese democracy survive?

Check out his channel!
https://www.youtube.com/user/kos44444

YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!
https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored

We also accept bitcoin!
http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/

Make sure to share this video with your friends!
______________________________
Subscribe for updates:
https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensor...

______________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensored
Instagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensored

or check out the China Unscripted Podcast!
https://youtube.com/chinaunscripted
______________________________
© All Rights Reserved.

#Taiwan #China #Communism taiwan election 2020

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to