Celebs FLIP OUT Over 'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris On Red Carpet!

Published on Feb 11, 2020

The Oscars red carpet is obviously one of the most star studded events of the year, but even the biggest A-Listers get star struck and not just by other celebs. This time there was one person in particular that all the stars were stunned and excited to see -- it was a certain Netflix Cheerleader! What’s up? It’s Emile Ennis Jr. here with Clevver News and if you haven’t seen Cheer on Netflix yet, I honestly don’t know what you’re waiting for.It’s all we’ve been talking about here at Clevver and seriously we are just ready for season 2, ok Netflix?! But while we wait, we are getting plenty of Cheer content on social media and beyond from the cast members.I mean Gabi Butler, Morgan Simianer, and Jerry Harris are all around or over the 1 million followers mark on Instagram, just around a month after the show dropped on Netflix.It’s so nice to see good things happen to good people, we love to see it!And Jerry really has just been the gift that keeps on giving on social media.He’s been doing everything from giving mat talk to people as they walk into work to still serving up epic Navarro cheer content on IG.But nothing will top Jerry interviewing celebs on the red carpet for The Ellen Show.Ellen Degeneres sent Jerry to the Oscars last Sunday and the reactions from celebs were completely priceless.They were all just as excited to meet Jerry as you or I would be and these A-List celebrities seemed even more starstruck by him than Jerry was to meet some of Hollywood’s biggest celebs.Laura Dern literally ran up to Jerry screaming his name.Billie Eilish was excited to try on Jerry’s Navarro ring, while also revealing that she and her brother Finneas watched the show.Kathy Bates literally bowed down as she approached Jerry on the carpet.And Rebel Wilson even did a little cheer with Jerry.Seriously, all the stars really made it their point to stop and chat with Jerry.He spoke to some of the biggest NOMINEES and later on WINNERS like Scarlett Johansson, Renee Zellweger, and even Brad Freaking Pitt! I mean what an incredible moment for Jerry and honestly for all these stars too.And Ellen brought Jerry back on the show to recap his experience which she documented with a little scrapbook.But it’s Ellen, and of course that wasn’t all.She surprised Jerry with $10,000 to help with his student loans and anything else he needs it for. The moment literally brought tears to my eyes. Check it out.And fans are loving this moment and Jerry’s entire Oscars experience as much as we are.The comments are flooded with love for him.Honestly, that is a great idea we are all on board with!Your move Ellen and Jerry.But I want to know what you guys thought about all of this.Were you as excited as we were to see Jerry on the Oscars red carpet? Which celeb reaction was your favorite? And how sweet was Ellen’s surprise?Let me know down in the comments below.After that, why don’t you dive into more Clevver News by hitting that subscribe button and click that bell so you don’t miss any of our new stories. Then click right over here for more entertainment news. Thanks for hanging out with me here on Clevver News, I’m Emile Ennis Jr. and have a great day.

