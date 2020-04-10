WHO Official: We Need To “Remove & Isolate” Your Sick Family | Tedros Calls Taiwan Racist

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Apr 10, 2020
The World Health Organization says authorities may need to "remove and isolate" your family members who might be sick. WHO Head Dr. Tedros calls Taiwan racist. And President Trump calls the WHO too "China-centric" and threatens to pull US funding from the United Nations organization. China harasses Japan, Taiwan, Vietnam in the South China Sea. And Boris Johnson is in the ICU! That and more on this week's China news headlines.