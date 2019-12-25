What To Binge Over The Holidays 'You Season 2- NETFLIX'

Published on Dec 25, 2019

It’s the most wonderful time of the year!! We’re of course talking about all this holiday time to binge watch new seasons of you favorite shows, duh! And Netflix is giving “YOU” a perfect excuse to settle into that couch all winter break long!Happy holidays, guys! I’m with Clevver News and not gonna lie, we’re dying to see the second season on You on Netflix. Especially after the trailer dropped a few weeks back. Take a look: Well well well, “WILL.” So Joe’s got a new name, new location -- hello Los Angeles -- and we’re assuming, a whole new slate of victims. Ok, before we jump into all the reasons why You season two should be at the top of your must watch list, here’s a non spoiler recap of season one:You know, just your run of the mill love story here. And season two is sure to keep us on the edge of our seats. So why should you tune in?For starters… tons of new characters!

You’s official twitter account has been teasing us with all the newcomers about to waltz into Joe’s, er um, “Will’s” life. We got Jenna Ortega as Ellie, a little con artist who crosses paths with Will. Will also finds himself a new bookstore job, with one suspicious looking new boss. Played by Adwin Brown. Speaking of suspicious… we bet Will’s investigative reporter neighbor, Delilah -- aka, Carmela Zumbado -- will be poking around in his business. And it looks like Will made quite a few new friends during his short time in LA! I mean… they might want to run for their lives, but they all look happy for now!But not gonna lie, we’re totally stoked to see the return of the ex girlfriend, Candace. This pic was the first sneak peek look Netflix released. We don’t want to give too much away in case you’re planning on binging the first season, which we highly recommend. But trust us… her presence is HUGE!Ok, clearly we’re excited about this show, but don’t worry, we’re not obsessed with Joe/Will. I mean, we’re intrigued for sure, but when season one wrapped there were plenty of people who were legit in love with a psychopath. Penn Badgely talked about it on The Today Show:So hopefully, no one will be falling in love this time around. Especially not with images like this…. CREEPY.Alright, have we convinced YOU, yet? Maybe one last look at that teaser trailer will do the trick:Yup, we’re ready! How about you?And hey, if you have more binge worthy shows you want to share with your fellow Clevver fans, leave them down in the comment section below!I’m Emile Ennis Jr, thanks for hanging out! Happy holidays!





