El obispo Strickland celebra la misa dominical | 3.29.20 HD

Published on Mar 28, 2020

This Sunday is the Fifth Sunday of Lent. Next Sunday will be Palm or Passion Sunday. This is a Lenten Season which we will never forget.



The readings appointed to be read during the Liturgy of the Word, the first part of Holy Mass, are filled with hope.



The Lord, speaking through the Prophet Ezekiel, promises His chosen people Israel “ I will open your graves and have you rise from them…”



The Apostle Paul in his letter to the Romans, and to us, “If the Spirit of the one who raised Jesus from the dead dwells in you, the one who raised Christ from the dead will give life to your mortal bodies…”



And, in our powerful Gospel text from Saint John, Jesus raises His friend Lazarus from the dead. He tells Martha “ I am the Resurrection and the Life; whoever believes in me, even if he dies, will live…”



As the whole world continues through the difficult days associated with the effects of the COVID 19 or Coronavirus, and millions are unable to physically participate in the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass, I will have the honor of serving as Deacon to my Bishop, Bishop Joseph Strickland of the Catholic Diocese of Tyler, as he offers the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass, in private, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.



The Holy Mass will be available online here.



We invite you to join together, virtually, with the faithful throughout the world in prayer and worship in an online experience of Holy Mass.



Let us pray that the Lord, in His Mercy, reach out from heaven to heal those afflicted with the virus - and intervene by the Power of the Holy Spirit - to bring an end to its devastation.



Let us pray for the Church - and for all of her clergy and faithful - that she would be a witness to the Power of Living Faith in Jesus Christ and share the Good News of Jesus Christ to a world steeped in fear and darkness.



Let us pray for those in Civil leadership, that the Lord would give them the wisdom they need to make right decisions for the health, safety and welfare of people in every Nation.



Let us pray for those in the scientific and medical community, that they would be inspired by the Lord to find a cure for this virus.



Let us pray for one another.



And finally, let us believe the words and he promise of Jesus Christ. Even in the midst of this current crisis, He is at work, healing, delivering and setting people free from death.



The Father hears our prayers as we turn to Him, in the name of His Son and Our Savior. He sends forth the Holy Spirit to heal, inspire and give us hope in this time of despair. The Lord will intervene to help us.



May the Lord bless you, your families, the Church and the Nations of the world



Deacon Keith Fournier

Dean of Catholic Online School

Chaplain of Your Catholic Voice Foundation



