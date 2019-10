Published on Oct 9, 2019

As a symbol of prosperity, Palestinians consider olives as their green gold.

In Gaza, olive oil is made in an old-fashioned way.

First,a huge amount of harvested olive's leaves are removed for washing.

Then they are pressed and squeezed in a mechanical machine.

Finally, the extracted oil is filtered from impurities.

The Palestinian olive oil is one of the most famous in the Middle East.