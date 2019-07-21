How American swimming hero Katie Ledecky stays focused on Tokyo 2020 | Top Performers

Published on Jul 21, 2019

The five-time Olympic gold medallist Katie Ledecky first got her start in Maryland in the shadow of Michael Phelps. Now, after dominating the field in Rio, she looks to cement her status as the most dominant female swimmer in the world in Tokyo.



