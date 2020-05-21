#LanaDelRey #ArianaGrande #Beyonce

Lana Del Rey DRAGS Beyonce, Ariana Grande & Nicki Minaj

Clevver News
4.71M
4,030 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on May 21, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews
#LanaDelRey #ArianaGrande #Beyonce

In a strongly worded Instagram post, many believe Lana Del Rey just threw some major shade at her fellow pop stars like Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Ariana Grande, and many others and the internet is not happy.

Lana took to Instagram to seemingly respond to accusations that her music romanticizes abusive relationships.


For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to