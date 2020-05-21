Lana Del Rey DRAGS Beyonce, Ariana Grande & Nicki Minaj

Published on May 21, 2020

In a strongly worded Instagram post, many believe Lana Del Rey just threw some major shade at her fellow pop stars like Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Ariana Grande, and many others and the internet is not happy.



Lana took to Instagram to seemingly respond to accusations that her music romanticizes abusive relationships.





