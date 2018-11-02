Trump’s Regime Change List Revealed

Published on Nov 2, 2018

Anya Parampil reveals the new propaganda strategy the US is using to delegitimize socialist governments in Latin America. She reports on John Bolton’s speech delivered in Miami on Thursday, coining “Troika of Tyranny” as the new “Axis of Evil.” Anya discusses Bolton’s emphasis on U.S. animosity for the democratically elected governments of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua. She then talks to Netfa Freeman, from the International Committee for Peace, Justice and Dignity to the Peoples, about why the U.S. targets these three socialist countries and how the recent election of Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil may enable the Trump administration to target them further.









