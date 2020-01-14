Jeffree Star, Ariana Grande & More Celebs Send Love To Nikkie Tutorials!

Published on Jan 14, 2020

After NikkieTutorials came out as transgender, celebs and fans took to social media to show her some major love.What’s up? It’s Emile Ennis Jr. here with Clevver News and on Monday Nikkie Tutorials shocked the world by coming out as transgender. She posted a video to her channel called “I’m Coming Out” where she shared the news with her fans and it totally blew up. In only one day her video got almost 20 million views and quickly became the number one trending video on YouTube.It was an emotional video where Nikkie emphasized that she wants her followers to continue to see her as a whole person and that nothing changes when it comes to her channel.But in the video Nikkie also revealed that she’s always wanted to share her story on her terms but unfortunately some people were threatening to blackmail her and wanted to reveal her story to the press. But on the brighter side, Nikkie also talked about the support from her friends, her family, her fiance, and her manager and how much it’s meant to her to have their unconditional love.And now celebs are also flooding Nikkie with love and support.And other stars took to Twitter to share their love for Nikkie.And tons more celebs shared love in Nikkie’s comment section.But unfortunately there has been some hate on the internet since Nikkie’s coming out video. Jerrod Blandino, who is the co-founder of Too Faced, has a complicated history with Nikkie.We know from Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star’s series that Too Faced somewhat screwed Nikkie over financially with their collab palette.And now Jerrod Blandino’s sister is spewing hate on her Instagram since Nikkie came out. Yesterday she changed her Instagram bio to say quote, “Transgender huh? That’s not the only thing she’s been lying about.”

But she has remained private and just continues to put hate out there via her IG bio but won’t show herself. Many fans are now tweeting #BoycottTooFaced and honestly, we just won’t be giving any more energy to the haters. We are here to support Nikkie and spread the love.And Nikkie is so grateful for all the support she’s gotten over the past 24 hours. She took to her Snap story to thank everyone for their love.And we are just so happy that Nikkie seems so happy and free. Curious to know your thoughts on all the support Nikkie is getting from celebrities! What other celebs did you see supporting Nikkie on social media? And what did you think of her emotional coming out video?Let me know down in the comments below.Then be sure to hit that subscribe button right and the bell to get notified everytime we post! When you’re done with that, click right over here for a brand new video and give this video a thumbs up. Thanks for hanging out with me here on Clevver News, I’m Emile Ennis Jr. and I’ll see you next time!





