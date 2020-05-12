The Dolan Twins REACT To TikTok Copy Cats!

Published on May 12, 2020

Ethan and Grayson Dolan have a bone to pick with a few TikTokers who claim to look exactly like them, and now they’re airing out some dirty laundry while reacting to some of the ridiculous claims.



What’s up y’all it’s Emile Ennis Jr here with Clevver News and it looks like we’ve got another case of “imitation is NOT the highest form of flattery” on our hands, and the Dolan twins are making it known they are the ONLY Dolan twins out there.



In a 13-minute vlog posted to their YouTube channel, Ethan and Grayson began reacting to clips of other boys who said they resemble the twins, and some of their reactions are actually pretty hilarious.





