Dystopian Fiction: How Reading Transforms Your Mind

Published on Nov 14, 2017

Today I get to talk about two of my favourite books: 1984 and Brave New World. Together, these novels paint a full picture of how human beings are susceptible to the tactics of totalitarian regimes. They also show how art is a vital protection against any system of control, as it enhances a society's ability to empathize.

