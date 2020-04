Streamed live 100 minutes ago

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D., and Director of NC Emergency Management Mike Sprayberry hold a coronavirus briefing from Raleigh. Earlier in the day, the state was reporting over 7,200 cases of COVID-19, including 1,255 in Mecklenburg County.



LIVE BLOG: https://bit.ly/3eJUld6