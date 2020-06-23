GLOBAL PRIDE 2020: COVID-19 relief PERFORMANCES WITH TODRICK HALL

Watch Queue
Pride organizations of the world will celebrate Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex Global Pride 2020.
Todrick Hall will host the 24-hour livestream Pride event featuring activists, community leaders, and public figures. Featured performances include Pabllo Vittar, Kesha, Adam Lambert, Pussy Riot, Big Freedia, Village People, Courtney Act, Natasha Bedingfield, Betty Who, Melanie C, Max, and Calum Scott.
We will reflect and celebrate the beautiful diversity of LGBTQI+ people everywhere and elevate the voice of seniors, youth, Trans and people of color who are being disproportionately affected during the coronavirus pandemic.
Wherever you are in the world, tune in to the Global Pride 2020 livestream and enjoy Pride in your home with inspiring music and stories from the global LGBTQI+ community.
Take action and tackle the impact COVID-19 is having our LGBTQI+ Pride community today: https://www.globalpride2020.org/
As Pride events worldwide have been canceled and postponed as a result of COVID-19, funds raised will directly support the Pride movement and Pride organizations impacted by the
coronavirus.
You can tune in from time zones around the world to watch the whole digital livestream and OTT broadcast across Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australasia. So keep reading below to find out how to tune in wherever you are.
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/todrickhall
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/iheartradio
Website: https://www.globalpride2020.org/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GlobalPride2...
**Recording or replaying any portion of the Global Pride broadcast is strictly prohibited**
***Portions of this broadcast contains pre-recorded content***
