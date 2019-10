Published on Oct 29, 2019

Angola's second-ever FIFA U-17 World Cup™ match became their second win as the Palanquinhas prevailed 2-1 over Canada on Tuesday evening at Brasilia's Estadio Bezerrao. Substitute forward David netted the dramatic winning goal four minutes into second-half stoppage time.



Follow all the action from Brazil across FIFA's Platforms:

👉http://www.youtube.com/FIFA

👉 http://www.facebook.com/FIFAU17WorldCup

👉 http://www.instagram.com/FIFAWorldCup

👉 https://twitter.com/FIFAcom

👉 https://www.fifa.com/u17worldcup/