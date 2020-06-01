YouTube Deletes Comments That Insult China

YouTube has been automatically deleting comments critical of the Chinese Communist Party. YouTube has said it was totally an accident that their algorithm deleted comments with "Communist Bandit" or "wumao." And even though YouTube's parent company Google is working closely with the Chinese regime, including doing artificial intelligence research in China, partnering with Chinese companies in a way that just happens to indirectly benefit China’s military, doesn't mean anything fishy is going on. It comes as President Donald Trump is looking to impose new restrictions on social media.


