Selena Gomez’s Past Relationship Breakdown After Triumphant Year

Published on Dec 26, 2019

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



Selena Gomez has had quite the year on the up-and-up, and although she’s left the past behind her, the past is kinda hard to be left behind when it has JUSTIN BIEBER flashing in big bold letters. But there’s more to Sel’s past relationships than meets the Biebs, so right now let’s take a walk down memory lane with Selena’s OTHER previous lovers…



What’s up guys, it’s Emile Ennis Jr. here for Clevver News, and trust me. I totally get that you’re beyond sick of hearing about Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez. I am too, and entertainment news is my livelihood.



So I’m here today to give you a little Bieber break while he goes on and makes beautiful babies with Hailey, and talk about Selena’s past relationships, and I guarantee you’re gonna be like, “WAIT I TOTES FORGOT SHE DATED HIM” with like, half of these dudes, because same.



So kicking things back to 2009 with the Taylor Lautner days. I KNOW, RIGHT?! Selena and Taylor Swift have probably learned to laugh about this one, but back in the day, Sel admitted to having Taylor’s costar Kristen Stewart to thank for this one.



She told Seventeen, QUOTE, “Kristen was staying in my hotel. He would visit her, so we were constantly running into each other in the lobby. We would go out to lunch and dinner, but I knew he had paparazzi following him and I had paparazzi following me. So we literally just wanted to hang out, go bowling and stuff, and it went a little too far, I think. People were getting a little crazy about us.”



Ahhh, a case of the nasty tabloids. The two didn’t date for long, but have gone on to remain friends nonetheless.



So I won’t go into too much detail about Selena’s time with JB, but JK because who am I kidding? Selena went onto date Justin from 2010 to 2014, when the two were spotted eating pancakes at IHOP, which is romantic AF and I’m not even joking.



She attempted to shut down the dating rumors, saying, “It was just pancakes,” but let’s be real, it’s never JUST pancakes. The two would spend the next few years denying the rumors all while hitting red carpets together and making many more public appearances… let the games begin…



Things became rocky between the couple for a while, and then there was that one viral meme courtesy of Taylor Swift at the 2013 Billboard Music Awards. She was basically caught making a full on “Oh God I’m gonna vom” face when the two were kissing backstage. It was everything.



The breaking point in 2014 was the Coachella fight. Yeah, THAT one when Sel allegedly found pics of Kylie Jenner on Justin’s phone. LIKE, WHAT?!



But that brings us to a “blooming” new relationship shortly after. AKA Orlando Bloom. Just imagine, for a sec, what life would be like if this one stuck.



It was reported that Sel and Orlando hooked up to make Miranda Kerr and Justin jealous after flirting at the VS Fashion Show. All of this is just LOL-worthy, and clearly that didn’t pan out, so I’m just gonna keep it moving.



Only a few months later, JB made things REAL Insta-official, by posting a super dramatic black and white photo of he and Selena with the caption, “Our love is Unconditional.” Bro chill.



But the past part about all of this is came about a month later when Orlando literally punched Justin in Ibiza, and then Justin posted a photo of Miranda to his Instagram. I wish I was making this stuff up, you guys.



Selena then welcomed 2015 with Zedd. This one just warms my heart because it’s Zedd and he’s adorable.



The two began to appear on each others’ Instagram pages while collaborating in some musical projects, so it was easy to kickstart the dating rumors from there… especially with this photo Zedd posted of Selena in bed… totally not obvious at all.



Zedd later commented on all the rumors and how out of hand they were getting, saying, “I kind of knew what I was getting myself into… She is one of the most talked about people in the world, but I had no idea how much that would change my life.”



Never say never, folks. But we’ve finally come to an end of Selena Gomez’ dating journey, and I think it’s safe to say we have a lot to discuss. I want to hear which of Selena’s boyfriends you were most invested in, and are you rooting for a reconcile between she and Niall, or am I just solo-ed out here?



Get to talking in the comments, and then click right over her for another news video. And don’t forget to hit that subscribe button and click that bell so we can hang out again really soon. I’m your host Emile Ennis Jr. and I’ll see ya later.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr