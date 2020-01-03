The Dark Side of China’s Deep Ties With South Africa

Published on Jan 3, 2020

China is developing close ties with South Africa worth billions of dollars in investments as part of Xi Jinping's Belt and Road Initiative and a global push for the Chinese telecom company Huawei to dominate 5G in Africa. And guess what?! There's a dark side to it...

