Linux Mint 19.3 Cinnamon – Using Cinnamon Desktop 4.4 and Powered by Linux Kernel 5.0

Premiered Jan 29, 2020

This Video Sponsored by Upcloud

Sign up now with promo code LINUXSCOOP to get $50 in credit on your new account

https://upcloud.com/signup/?promo=lin...

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Linux Mint 19.3 is the latest minor release of Linux Mint 19. The release available in the flavors Cinnamon, Mate and Xfce as usually, introduces several changes and new features, brings refinements, and bug fixes among other things.



In this release, Linux Mint 19.3 cinnamon edition features the latest cinnamon desktop 4.4 which received various improvements as well, such as the System Reports tools, which now comes with a new icon in the system tray area to inform users that they need to review certain things, along with automatic detection of potential issues in their computers for missing drivers or codecs, and the Language settings tool, which now lets users set a preferred time format.



Among the changes that will be implemented in the upcoming Linux Mint 19.3 operating system, Clement Lefebvre reveals improved support for HiDPI/4K displays in both the Cinnamon and MATE editions by making various icons and images less blurry, including flags in Language settings, Software Sources, and Cinnamon screensaver, as well as theme preview images in Cinnamon theme settings.



The system tray icons will also be revamped as part of he upcoming Linux Mint 19.3 operating system to show crisp icons on HiDPI displays, along with standalone applets for the Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce editions. Also improved is the Language Settings panel, which will let users set their time format for the respective locale and region.

The new version of Linux mint 19.3 is a long term support release that will be supported until 2023.



Download Linux Mint 19.3 : https://linuxmint.com/download.php



#linuxmint #linux #opensource #ubuntu



BUY Linux Laptop and PC :

https://www.amazon.com/shop/linuxscoop



Follow LINUXSCOOP on LBRY :

https://lbry.tv/@linuxscoop:1



LINUXSCOOP Website :

http://linuxscoop.com



STAY connected to our Social Media:

****************************************

Telegram : https://t.me/linuxscoop

Facebook : http://facebook.com/linuxscoop

Tumblr : http://linuxscoop.tumblr.com

Instagram : http://instagram.com/linuxscoop

Twitter : http://twitter.com/linuxscoop

Pinterest: http://pinterest.com/linuxscoop