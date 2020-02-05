BTS Is Teaching Fans To Speak Korean Through New Program!

Published on Feb 5, 2020

BTS Army get excited! Because fans will soon be able to officially learn Korean with the boys of BTS.



They are always breaking records, slaying performances, and now they are even going to be dropping new music, but there’s always more where that came from.



On Tuesday, Big Hit Entertainment AKA BTS’s parent company, broadcasted its “corporate briefing with the community” to give members of the media and fans an update on what they are working on.



And spoiler alert, there are some BIG things on the horizon including an official “Learn Korean with BTS” program.



And if you’re a BTS fan, you know that plenty of die-hard ARMY members have taken up Korean after discovering their love of BTS.



There are tons of blogs and fan sites that are dedicated to studying Korean language through BTS content.



But now Big Hit is taking things one step further by launching their very own BTS-centric Korean lessons.



Big Hit’s founder spoke about it at the conference saying quote, “We are preparing Korean language education content for our fans. There are many fans who can’t enjoy Big Hit content to the fullest due to the language barrier. Foreign media point out that there is ‘more demand for learning Korean thanks to K-pop,’ but there are only limited ways our fans could learn Korean with ease.”



And that’s exactly why Big Hit has taken matters into their own hands with “Learn Korean with BTS.”



It’s going to be a Korean-learning media program that will launch “in stages” starting this March.



The program will reportedly feature “artist content” and will provide quote “a more rewarding and immersive experience” for fans.



The founder also announced that while BTS will be the first artists under Big Hit’s management to launch a Korean language program like this, the company soon plans to expand its Korean-teaching programs “with the other artists of our labels,” which includes other groups like ‘Tomorrow By Together’.



And judging by the preview shown at the briefing, it looks like the BTS boys won’t necessarily be the teachers, but they are still involved in the lessons.



Instead of having BTS teach the fans a Korean lesson, according to Teen Vogue, it looks like Big Hit has created a foreign language learning experience based entirely around existing BTS content like their songs, vlogs, speeches, and more.



To say their fans were excited about official BTS Korean lessons would be a HUGE understatement.



BTS Army has taken to Twitter to express their excitement.



One fan wrote quote, “I can't believe we're getting a chance to learn Korean with BTS. Like?? I'm literally crying! The things they do for us...When I say they're special...THEY ARE!”



Another wrote quote, “I am incredibly lucky to live where there is an affordable continuing education Korean language school staffed entirely by native Korean speakers – but am very aware that isn’t available many places. I’m super thrilled BH is spearheading this initiative for those looking to learn.”



And another wrote quote, “OMG now I can drop my beginners Korean class HAHAHAHAHAH”



Also another fan photoshopped this notification and said quote, “Learn korean with bts is about to be like this”



But the Korean lessons weren't all that Big Hit announced at their conference.



The company said that, even more than before, fans would be the company’s priority going forward. AKA BTS concerts are about to get even MORE expansive and unforgettable!



At last year’s concerts Big Hit had experiences at the concerts including massages, games, AR booths, photocard printing, rest zones, and much more.



But this year they are only getting bigger and better.



Big Hit is planning on going even bigger for fans this year by creating a full-on “BTS village” for concert-goers at the venues.



