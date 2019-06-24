Henry and France march on | Women’s World Cup Daily

Published on Jun 24, 2019

Amandine Henry secured France's place in the quarter-finals with an extra-time winner against Brazil while England eased past Cameroon with a 3-0 victory in a tense encounter in Valenciennes.



As we look forward to Sweden v Canada and Spain v USA, NASA Astronauts Anne McClain, Christina Koch and Nick Hague show us how the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 audience has gone beyond global and become something truly out of this world!



