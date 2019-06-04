Skip navigation
Sign in
Search
Loading...
Close
This video is unavailable.
Watch Queue
Queue
Watch Queue
Queue
Remove all
Disconnect
The next video is starting
stop
Loading...
Watch Queue
Queue
__count__/__total__
YouTube Premium
Loading...
Get YouTube without the ads.
Working...
Skip trial
1 month free
Find out why
Close
FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 - Opening Ceremony - Press Conference
FIFATV
Loading...
Unsubscribe from FIFATV?
Cancel
Unsubscribe
Working...
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
7.7M
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Add to
Want to watch this again later?
Sign in to add this video to a playlist.
Sign in
Share
Report
Need to report the video?
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Sign in
More
Add translations
14
Like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
15
1
Don't like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
2
Loading...
Loading...
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Scheduled for Jun 6, 2019
Category
Sports
Hide chat
Show chat
Autoplay
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.
Up next
MATCH HIGHLIGHTS - Senegal v Nigeria - FIFA U-20 World Cup Poland 2019
- Duration: 2:06.
FIFATV
528,664 views
New
2:06
COMING SOON - FIFA Women's Football Convention - WATCH LIVE!
FIFATV
FRA v. KOR - FRANCE - Pre-Match Press Conference
FIFATV
COMING SOON - 69th FIFA Congress 2019 - WATCH LIVE
FIFATV
FRA v. KOR - KOREA REPUBLIC - Pre-Match Press Conference
FIFATV
COMING SOON - 69th FIFA Congress 2019 - Press Conference - WATCH LIVE
FIFATV
COMING SOON - FIFA Women's Football Convention - WATCH LIVE!
FIFATV
The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2018 - FULL TV SHOW
- Duration: 1:32:51.
FIFATV
1,962,968 views
1:32:51
COMING SOON - FIFA Women's Football Convention - WATCH LIVE!
FIFATV
The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2017 - TV Show
- Duration: 2:15:52.
FIFATV
3,392,640 views
2:15:52
Messi wins a fourth, Sundhage sings
- Duration: 10:50.
FIFATV
1,908,518 views
10:50
U-17 World Cup FINAL: Mexico vs Brazil, Peru 2005
- Duration: 3:07.
FIFATV
578,455 views
3:07
USA trump Brazil in classic thriller
- Duration: 4:28.
FIFATV
1,953,018 views
4:28
The great forgotten Dutch team of 1998
- Duration: 7:58.
FIFATV
1,640,857 views
7:58
Koreans give Brazil the kiss off
- Duration: 4:15.
FIFATV
4,223,940 views
4:15
Emotional Japan stun USA in World Cup final
- Duration: 6:32.
FIFATV
4,554,872 views
6:32
Matchday Live - 2006 Italy vs. France
- Duration: 2:37:30.
FIFATV
1,486,982 views
2:37:30
FULL REPLAY - DRAW for FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™
- Duration: 54:31.
FIFATV
106,495 views
54:31
A fantastic goal each for Brazil and Italy
- Duration: 4:41.
FIFATV
452,616 views
4:41
VAR Explained
- Duration: 5:06.
FIFATV
43,689 views
New
5:06
Loading more suggestions...
Show more
Language:
English
Location:
United States
Restricted Mode:
Off
History
Help
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
About
Press
Copyright
Creators
Advertise
Developers
Terms
Privacy
Policy & Safety
Send feedback
Test new features
Loading...
Working...
Sign in
to add this to Watch Later
Add to
Loading playlists...