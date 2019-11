Published on Nov 19, 2019

In honour of 2019, which some are calling ‘The Year of Women’s Football’, FIFA is proud to bring you #Sheroes - focusing on females with inspirational stories that fuse ‘The Beautiful Game’ and love.



The seventh episode of our series looks at USA women's national team and Orlando Pride soccer player Carson Pickett and the 2-year-old Joseph Tidd, and how the two have inspired and befriended each other.