#MusicMonday

Elizabeth Tweddle's performance to "Live and Let Die" by Paul McCartney & Wings | Music Monday

Olympic
3.4M
560 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Apr 22, 2019

Enjoy this look back at Elizabeth Tweddle's gymnastics performance to Live and Let Die by Paul McCartney and Wings, from the Summer Olympic Games London 2012.

Are you missing your favorite performance from an Olympic Opening or Closing Ceremony? Just let us know in the comments and we will add them to a future #MusicMonday!

Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5

Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to