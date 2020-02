Published on Feb 4, 2020

Denver may sell a school to the most powerful institution in world history. - Looks like the app that messed up the Iowa Caucuses came out of Colorado. So we've got that going for us. - Don't count out Senator Bennet's presidential campaign.





Share something cool with us:

Website: http://www.9news.com/features/next-wi...

Email: next@9news.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Nexton9NEWS

Twitter: https://twitter.com/nexton9news

#HeyNext

9NEWS: http://www.9news.com/

9NEWS YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/9newsdenver