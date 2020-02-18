FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2020 - Kick Off The Dream

Published on Feb 18, 2020

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2020 marks the first time an Indian women’s team will take part in a FIFA World Cup. Hosting the Tournament is a watershed moment for women’s sport in the nation. Through this Tournament, the aim is to kick-start the growth of women’s football in India.



Hence ‘Kick Off The Dream’ was the most fitting choice as the Official Slogan for this competition.



Learn more about the host cities 👉fifa.to/HostCitiesConfirmed



You can also follow:

www.instagram.com/FIFAWomensWorldCup

www.facebook.com/FIFAWomensWorldCup

www.Twitter.com/FIFAWWC