Niall Horan & Hailee Steinfeld Nearly RUN-IN To Each Other At Grammys Party!

Published on Jan 28, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



Hailee Steinfeld and her ex flame Niall Horan had a near run-in during a Grammy afterparty over the weekend, just weeks after allegedly accusing him of cheating…



What’s up guys, it’s Drew Dorsey here with Clevver News, and now more than ever, there is so much truth to the whole ‘Hollywood bubble’ thing.



Exhibit A: Hailee Steinfeld and Niall Horan attended the SAME Grammy afterparty on Sunday night after the show, and just managed to dodge each other throughout the entire night.



Photos surfaced of the two both shown at an afterparty hosted by Diplo when sources revealed that Hailee was already at the party when Niall arrived.



Hailee ended up leaving the party shortly after he arrived, and was seen getting into the backseat of a car.



Although Hailee’s departure could’ve just been a major coincidence, Niall didn’t seem too phased that he showed up to the same party as his ex.



Thanks to Kygo, videos surfaced of Niall and his famous pals Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and Lewis Capaldi jumping on top of tables belting out the lyrics to One Direction’s hit “Steal My Girl” as well as Lewis’ hit “Someone You Loved.”



What I would pay to be in that room…



But although Hailee and Niall never officially confirmed their relationship, they reportedly split back in December of 2018 after first sparking dating rumors the previous February during a Backstreet Boys show.



A few months later in April, they were spotted together in the Bahamas, and Niall even flew to New York to see Hailee in July.



They then were caught kissing at Disneyland in August, but made headlines in December when they allegedly went their separate ways.



Both Hailee and Niall were especially tight-lipped about the split or had made any sort of comment on it, so basically we were left to wonder exactly what went wrong between them for months.



Fast forward a year later and fans think they might’ve just received some insight into what went wrong between the two.



To kick off the new year, Hailee released a revenge breakup track called, “Wrong Direction.”



First off, the song title plays on Niall’s claim to fame AKA One Direction, and secondly, she sings about being cheated on, and considering Niall was her last public relationship, all signs are literally point toward… one… direction…



Nothing is confirmed as to whether or not Niall actually did cheat on Hailee, and with whom, but I think I speak for all of us when I say we’re all desperately hoping there is no truth to the allegations.



Hailee even shared on her Instagram story over the weekend that she was “Thankful for all the lessons, the love, the heartbreak & the memories” in 2019.



Earlier in January, Hailee released the music video for “Wrong Direction” where she appears somber and heartbroken while singing the track in a bathtub.



She posted a clip of the photo to Instagram with the caption, “I know we’ve all been through hard times, just remember you’re not alone. I’m so thankful we can grow from these experiences together.”



Naturally, fans immediately began to assume that the song was about Niall when they took to Twitter to share their thoughts.



One fan wrote, “hailee couldve named that song ANYTHING and she named it the one thing that makes us know it's niall. what did he DO.”



But what’s even more upsetting is the fact that fans pointed out that before Hailee and Niall were in a relationship, it was their friendship that we all came to love.



Another user tweeted, “Before being in a relationship Hailee and Niall were friends, I miss this friendship so much.”



On one hand, we’re rooting for both of their happiness, and wishing that Hailee gets the new beginning and fresh start she deserves.



But then again, I wouldn’t be upset if these two reconciled in any way, whether that be platonic or romantic.



We’re putting all the good vibes out into the universe, but right now I wanna know all your thoughts on Hailee and Niall’s near run-in.



Do you think it would’ve been awkward had they actually seen each other?



And do you think Hailee’s song is actually about him? Get to talking down here in the comments below and as always, be sure to hit that subscribe button and click that bell so you never miss an update.



Then click right over here to watch another new video.



Thanks so much for tuning in, I’m your host Drew Dorsey and I’ll see you next time.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/drew__dorsey