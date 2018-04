Published on Oct 10, 2012

Corbett Report Radio #230



The smart grid is an interlocking web that will monitor and control all of the electrical appliances in your home at all times. Based on wireless technology, the privacy ramifications, health effects, and opportunities for outright government control inherent in the smart grid agenda are staggering. Tonight we talk to Josh Del Sol, the filmmaker behind the forthcoming feature documentary "Take Back Your Power," about this agenda and what you can do to stop it.