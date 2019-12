Wencheng to Taishun Expressway航拍文泰高速公路

Published on Dec 11, 2019

Wencheng to Taishun expressway located in Zhejiang province,from Wencheng county to Taishun county,Wenzhou city.

Including at least three high bridges:

Hongxi Bridge,265m span,230m high extradosed bridge,the highest bridge in eastern China,also the highest extradosed bridge in the world:

Nanpuxi Bridge,258m span,150m high CFST arch bridge:

Nanshan Bridge,120m span,120m high beam bridge:

can see these 3 bridges from the video.