Published on Nov 1, 2019

New Zealand gave themselves a ray of hope with a 1-0 win over Canada. They'll now have to wait and see whether that success over the Canucks will be enough to take them through to the next round. Their win was thanks to a wickedly swerving free-kick from Matthew Garbett.



